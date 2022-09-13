Submit Release
Hawaii State Judiciary – News Release: Applicants Sought for Attorneys and Judges Assistance Program Board

HONOLULU – The Attorneys and Judges Assistance Program Board (AAP) has one attorney board position to be filled. The applicant would be completing the remainder of the previous board member’s unexpired term.

Each term is three years, with the vacant term beginning January 7, 2021 and ending on January 7, 2024. Board members serve without compensation.

Duties of the Board include adopting policies and procedures to carry out the objectives of the program, which were established to assist in the form of education, guidance, emotional support, and monitoring the treatment of attorneys and judges who suffer from substance abuse, stress or other problems affecting their professional performance. Board members must also be willing to devote time to perform the necessary duties of the AAP, including learning the functions and procedures of the organization.

Those wishing to serve should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

Liam Deeley, Chair

Nominating Committee

212 Merchant St., Suite 200

Honolulu, HI 96813

The deadline for submitting applications is September 30, 2022.

Andrew Laurence
Public Information Program Specialist
Hawaii State Judiciary
Communications and Community Relations Office
[email protected]
(808) 539-4911 (office)

