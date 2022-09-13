Mesopotamian Writers will Gather and Discuss Their Work at the Chaldean Cultural Center

The world's first and only Chaldean Museum The speakers for the Beth Nahrain Conference include a variety of published authors Cuneiform text containing culinary recipes dating to the Old Babylonian period (c. 1900–1600 BCE) from the Yale Babylonian Collection (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

A half-day conference with presentations from poets, novelists, journalists, academics and language researchers on Chaldeans and Mesopotamia

This conference is a way for us to open a healthy dialogue to discuss the past, present and future of the Chaldeans.” — Weam Namou, Executive Director of the Chaldean Cultural Center

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chaldean Cultural Center has organized a half-day conference for writers of Mesopotamian ancestry to meet and present their work to the public. The conference will be held in-person with an online option, in the same building as the Chaldean Museum, the first and only of its kind to dedicate its exhibits to Chaldean culture, art, and traditions, past and present. The museum is a state-of- the art facility composed of five galleries that tell the distinctive and powerful story of the Chaldeans.

The name of the conference is inspired by the Aramaic phrase that means “between two rivers,” Beth Nahrain. This name designates the region around the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in Mesopotamia.

The featured writers include poets, novelists, journalists, academics, and language researchers:



Ann Eshaki — Presenting spoken word poetry - Genocide & Diaspora of the Chaldean Community

Mahir Awrahem — How to Use Technology and Social Media to Teach Sooruth (Dialect of Aramaic)

Jacob Bacall — Documenting Chaldean History

Roy Gessford — Why Chaldeans Must Write

Thamur Hindo — Mesopotamia: Its Southern and Northern Kingdoms

Weam Namou — Women in Ancient Mesopotamia

Khairy Foumia — The Life of Patriarch Joseph Marouf II from Nestorian to the Catholic Church

DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022

TIME: 8:30 am – 1:00 pm with an optional museum tour at 1:00 pm

REGISTRATION:

Register to attend in-person, includes light breakfast, lunch and option museum tour: $50

Register to attend online: $25

LOCATION: Shenandoah Country Club, 5600 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323

To join, use the PayPal links below or email info@chaldeanculturalcenter.org or call (248) 681-5050

Registration ends Tuesday, October 25.

Register for in-person attendance or online attendance. In-person attendance is limited, so register early!