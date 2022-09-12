REMINDER: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 14 in Raleigh and by Teleconference
Raleigh
The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:00 a.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: *Via WebEx and at Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Rd., Raleigh 27607
*To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@ncdenr.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
To listen to the meeting via WebEx:
Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9bae6af7f3ba2797ad6209b0c900abbc
Event Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415-655-0003
Access Code: 2437 386 4354
The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.
To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority