Governor Cooper Tours Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte and Delivers Supplies Collected from Governor’s School Supply Drive

NORTH CAROLINA, September 12 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper toured Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and delivered supplies collected from the Governor’s School Supply Drive. Supplies, including paper, pens, pencils, notebooks and sanitizing wipes, are being delivered to schools across the state as part of the annual drive. The Governor was also joined by United States Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten.

“Allenbrook Elementary School has made tremendous improvement since 2019, and it’s a testament to our outstanding educators, faculty and support staff,” said Governor Cooper. “Having the right supplies is critical to a successful school year, and teachers must have all the tools they need.”

“We are grateful to Governor Cooper for donating supplies critical to the success of our students,” said Kimberly Vaught, Allenbrook Elementary School Principal. “We believe, and know, our students are worthy, they are ready, and they are poised for greatness; and we must ensure that our actions align to those beliefs."

“It was an honor to visit Allenbrook Elementary today with Governor Cooper and see first-hand the positive impact these supplies will have,” said Deputy Secretary Marten. “As we enter the new school year, I am hopeful that with the American Rescue Plan resources all schools can have a successful school year.”

The Governor visited several Allenbrook Elementary classrooms to meet with students, teachers and faculty. He thanked educators and support staff for their work to keep students safe and healthy.

The Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive was created to provide school supplies to help support families, schools and communities across the state. The drive is in partnership with the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), Communities In Schools of North Carolina, and TeachNC. Volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC and Governor Cooper’s cabinet members are helping to distribute the supplies to public schools across North Carolina.

On average, teachers spend over $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year. The Governor’s past budget proposals have included funding to ensure that all students have the opportunity for a sound basic education, including teacher raises to attract and retain more teachers in the system. Governor Cooper is also pushing the state legislature to provide more funding for schools and teachers, including school supplies.

Allenbrook Elementary School is an elementary school in Charlotte. The school has shown significant progress and improvement, from an F-performance grade during the 2018-2019 school year to a C-performance grade during the 2021-2022 school year.

###