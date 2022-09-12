Illinois fall trout fishing season opens Oct. 15

SPRINGFIELD - The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 15, at 59 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.





An early opportunity at select trout sites, the fall catch-and-release fishing season, will open Oct. 1. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning Oct. 15.





The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the fall season. An additional 80,000 trout are stocked for the spring season which begins each April.





For the 2022 fall trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the season opens at 5 a.m. Oct. 15. During the season, the daily catch limit is five trout. For more information, visit www.ifishillinois.org









All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 15, must have an Illinois fishing license and Inland Trout Stamp, which are available at IDNR license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Check the IDNR website for locations at https://www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.









For information about site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers should confirm the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date.





2022 Illinois fall trout season locations

(**Denotes sites open for catch-and-release early fall season fishing)









NORTH REGION





Bureau County

Hennepin Canal Parkway





Cook County

Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Busse Woods North Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Wolf Lake at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago





DuPage County

Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District





Jo Daviess County

Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park **





Kankakee County

Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee

Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park **





Kendall County

Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area (SFWA)





Lake County

Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park





LaSalle County

Illinois and Michigan Canal Lock 14, LaSalle





McHenry County

Spring Grove Hatchery Pond, Spring Grove





Ogle County

Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park **





Rock Island County

Prospect Park Lake, Moline





Warren County

Citizen's Lake, Monmouth





Whiteside County

Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls, Coloma Park District





Will County

Lake Strini, Romeoville

Van Horn Woods, Plainfield





Winnebago County

Baumann Lake, Cherry Valley









CENTRAL REGION





Adams County

Siloam Springs State Park Lake **





Cass County

Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA **





Champaign County

Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District





Christian County

Manners Park Pond, Taylorville Park District





Clark County

Casey Park Pond, Casey





Coles County

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston





De Witt County

Weldon Springs, Weldon Springs State Park





Douglas County

Villa Grove West Lake





Hancock County

Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park **





Macon County

Rock Springs Pond, Macon County Conservation District





Macoupin County

Beaver Dam Lake, Beaver Dam Lake State Park





McDonough County

Argyle Lake, Argyle Lake State Park





Morgan County

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville **





Sangamon County

IDOT Lake, Springfield **

Southwind Park, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield





Shelby County

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville





Tazewell County

Mineral Springs Park Lagoon, Pekin





Vermilion County

Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area









SOUTH REGION





Bond County

Patriot's Park Lake (Greenville Old City Lake)





Jefferson County

Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond





Johnson County

Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake





Madison County

Belk Park Pond, Wood River

Highland Old City Lake





Marion County

Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area





Massac County

Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park





Randolph County

Derby Lake, Sparta (World Shooting and Recreational Complex)

Randolph County State Fish and Wildlife Area Lake





Saline County

Jones Lake Trout Pond, Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area





St. Clair County

Frank Holten State Park Main Lake

Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

Willow Lake at Peabody River King SFWA**





Wabash County

Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park





Wayne County

Sam Dale Conservation Area Trout Pond







