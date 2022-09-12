Rebuilding DuPage County Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in DuPage County are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $37 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in DuPage County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:

Interstate 55 North Frontage Road from Kingery Highway (Illinois 83) to Elm Street includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed in fall.

North Avenue (Illinois 64) at Interstate 355 includes bridge deck and joint repairs, replacing deteriorated curbs, new deck overlay and approaches. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

Butterfield Road (Illinois 56) over Interstate 355 includes a new deck overlay and joint repairs. Butterfield Road is reduced to two lanes in each direction between Briarcliff Road and Downers Drive. The project is anticipated to begin this fall and be completed late 2023.

Illinois 53 at Great Western Trail south of North Avenue (Illinois 64) includes new bridge deck installation, bridge beam replacement and repair. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be completed late next summer.

Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Willow Springs Road includes crack and joint sealing. Overnight lane closures are needed to complete work. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be completed late 2023.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from west of Mitchell Boulevard to Roselle Road includes resurfacing, building new shoulders and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2023 and estimated to be completed late fall 2023.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from Roselle Road to Baker Drive includes resurfacing, building new shoulders and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2023 and estimated to be completed fall 2023.

Illinois 56 from just west of Illinois 53 to southbound I-355 ramp and at Illinois 53 includes intersection reconstruction, bridge repairs, noise barrier installation, new retaining wall and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Construction will be completed in phases. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2025 and be completed fall 2025.

"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in DuPage County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.



