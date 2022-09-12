Tax Rebate Payments Begin for Millions of Illinoisans

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, September 12 - Income and property tax rebates will begin being sent to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers beginning today, September 12. The rebates are the result of Gov. Pritzker's Income and property tax rebates will begin being sent to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers beginning today, September 12. The rebates are the result of Gov. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan , which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings in addition to the direct payments.





The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who have not filed can still access the rebates after completing additional filing.





"This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads - and through responsible financial decision-making - still found ourselves with a one-time surplus," said Governor JB Pritzker. "There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1 percent and big corporations instead of to working families, but that's not what good government does."





"The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live."





Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.





"I'm very pleased to announce that we remain on schedule and the first wave of tax rebate checks will be going out to taxpayers beginning today," Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza said. "My Office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers. After all, it's your money. A total of $1.2 billion dollars will be released over the next 6-8 weeks to nearly 6 million taxpayers."





"If direct deposit was used, the rebates will be deposited directly into taxpayers' accounts," said Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) Director David Harris. "If there was no refund or a paper refund was issued, the rebate will be mailed to the address on file. Taxpayers who did not receive a refund directly from the state of Illinois, such as those who received an advancement of their refund from their preparer, will receive a paper rebate check mailed to the address on file."





The State of Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300. The rebate is not allowed if a taxpayer's adjusted gross income for the taxable year exceeds $500,000 for returns with a federal filing status of married filing jointly, or $250,000 for all other returns.





IDOR will certify the list of eligible taxpayers and the rebates will be issued by the Comptroller's Office. Though the 2021 tax deadline was April 18, all qualified income tax filers who file on or before October 17, 2022 will be eligible for rebate payments.

More details about how to claim rebate checks:

For those who have filed state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit for 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return, nothing additional is needed to receive the property and income tax rebates. Payments will be automatic.

Taxpayers who did not file or are not required to file their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax returns but want to only claim the individual income tax rebate must file Form IL-1040, including Schedule IL-E/EIC, Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit, to report any eligible dependents.

Taxpayers who did not file or are not required to file their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax returns but want to claim both the property tax and individual income tax rebates must file Form IL-1040, including Schedule ICR, Illinois Credits, and Schedule IL-E/EIC, Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit, to report any eligible dependents.

Taxpayers who only want to claim the property tax rebate or did not report their property tax information on their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax return have the option to fill out Form IL-1040-PTR either electronically, or by filling out a paper form and mailing it to IDOR. Form IL-1040-PTR, the Property Tax Rebate Form, is available on IDOR's website at tax.illinois.gov/rebates.

Taxpayers eligible for both rebates will receive one payment. Rebates will be sent automatically using the same method original refunds were transmitted if they were sent directly to the taxpayer by the State of Illinois.

"Through responsible leadership we've paid our bills, watched our credit rating improve, invested in priorities and now have the ability to send money back to taxpayers," said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). "This shows the great things that can happen when leaders and lawmakers share the goal to improve the lives of the millions of people who call the great state of Illinois their home."





"Families have faced uncertain times over the past few years and deserve support," said State Senator Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). "This plan puts money back in taxpayers' hands when they need it most."





"Our goal in crafting this year's budget was to build upon our sound spending decisions to put Illinois on the right fiscal path after years of financial challenges, coupled with other tax incentives announced this year. Today's rollout of the income and property tax rebate will provide additional financial relief for millions of Illinoisans," said State Senator Elgie Sims (D-Chicago). "Families across our state have been experiencing some very challenging times, from the pains of the pandemic to the increased costs of living, but we are facing these challenges together. I am pleased we were able to create this credit to offer taxpayers some needed relief."





"Under this administration, Illinois has dramatically improved its financial landscape due to sound fiscal practices. $1.8 billion in tax relief, tax holidays and direct payments will ease working families' burden of record-high inflation and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said State Senator Omar Aquino (D-Chicago). "This relief package supports all Illinoisans while fulfilling indispensable needs like buying gasoline, groceries, and school supplies. I'm proud of our work in the General Assembly and the Pritzker administration to support our communities in navigating the uncertain times we live in."





"We know the challenges families are now facing as a result of factors beyond any of our control," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "The effects of a war in Ukraine and COVID-19's disruptive impacts on global markets are felt by our families at the grocery store and the gas pump. And while no state can curb Vladimir Putin's aggression or singlehandedly reopen world markets still facing the threat of disease, Illinois can provide some relief for local families. The work Governor Pritzker, Leader Greg Harris, Revenue Chairman Mike Zalewski, our House budget team, and many others have done to rebuild Illinois' fiscal house has allowed us to cut the grocery tax, freeze gas taxes, and now provide this direct assistance in the form of tax rebates. We know there is more to be done, and we'll continue to do the work on behalf of Illinois families."





"The budgetary stability that we've worked hard to create means we can provide some relief for families facing the challenges of inflation and rising costs," said House Majority Leader Greg Harris. "When leaders recognize the budget as a moral document rather than a bargaining chip, our state can do its part to help Illinois families weather volatile global challenges. I want to thank Governor Pritzker and Speaker Welch for their partnership in this effort."





"As Illinoisans deal with inflation and other challenges, it is essential that we provide the tax relief they deserve," said Assistant Majority Leader Elizabeth Hernandez. "These rebates demonstrate our commitment to support and uplift working families across the state."





"As the winter months approach and cold weather expenses—like new coats and higher utility bills—are on parents' minds, financial aid for working families is vital," said State Rep. Robyn Gabel. "While we have eased the cost burden for gas, groceries, school supplies and other essentials, there are still many costs these families have to face. This rebate will continue our plan of consistent inflation relief for those who need it most."



