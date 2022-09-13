Montgomery County Council Meeting on Sept. 13 at 8:45 a.m.

MARYLAND, December 9 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 12, 2022

Also on Sept. 13: The Council will commemorate African Heritage Month and recognize Infant Mortality Awareness Month

The Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8:45 a.m. The meeting will include a proclamation presentation and a Council commemoration. Councilmember Friedson will present a proclamation to recognize Infant Mortality Awareness Month as the first item on the Council’s agenda. At 11:45 a.m., Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Jawando and Rice will lead a Council commemoration celebrating African Heritage Month with a video segment that recognizes African leaders and showcases African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Health Planning; Montgomery County Government and Montgomery County Public Schools

Update: Sitting as the Board of Health, the Council will receive an update on the County’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing recovery and vaccination efforts and other health topics. The Council will also receive an update on the monkeypox virus in the County and in the region.

Thrive Montgomery 2050

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on the consultant-led racial equity and social justice review of the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050. On Sept. 8, 2022, the consultants completed the Thrive 2050 Racial Equity and Social Justice Review with Appendices.

The Montgomery County Council is currently reviewing the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan. Following the guidance of the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO), the Council has begun a comprehensive racial equity and social justice review of the Plan with the support of Nspiregreen and Public Engagement Associates, which is a team of consultants who bring extensive planning and public engagement experience to develop a racial equity and social justice review of the policies and practices recommended in the Plan.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 sets a vision for the county and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources. In addition, it contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to the current General Plan for the County.

The Council is expected to review the entire PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050, including the new chapters on racial equity and social justice, the environment and economic development during Council sessions tentatively scheduled on Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, 11 and 25.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Amendment to the County Government’s FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #23-13 to the FY23 Capital Budget, Department of Recreation, Cost Sharing: MCG (No. 720601), $5,000,000

Zoning Text Amendment 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards

Zoning Text Amendment 22-08, Commercial/Residential Zones - MPDU

Zoning Text Amendment 22-09, Accessory Structures - Use Standards

Supplemental Appropriation #23-6 to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget, Department of General Services, Energy Conservation (No. P507834), $975,269

Supplemental Appropriation #23-7 to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget, Department of General Services, Exelon-Pepco Merger Fund (No. P362105), $636,971

District Council Session

Resolution to extend time for Council Action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from September 16, 2022 to the close of business on November 15, 2022

Vote expected on resolution to extend time only: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to extend time for the Council to review and act on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan to the close of business on Nov. 15, 2022. The Council is currently reviewing the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan, which contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to current the General Plan for the County. It sets a vision for the county and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources.

Legislative Session

Bill 25-22, Forest Conservation – Trees

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 25-22 and Regulation No. 25-22, which contain changes to Chapter 22A, the Forest Conservation Law and the Forest Conservation Trees Regulations. The amendments to the Forest Conservation Law and regulations will help the County achieve greater forest planting and forest conservation with a goal of no net loss.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Planning Board. A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4. A Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee review session is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 17

Purple Line

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and Maryland Transit Solutions (MTS) on the status of Purple Line construction. In 2020, Purple Line Transit Constructors (PLTC), which is a subsidiary of Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP), terminated its participation in the project. Prior to the pandemic and PLTC’s termination, the Council received semi-annual briefings on the status of the Purple Line’s construction. The last briefing was held in May 2020. This briefing is an opportunity to meet the new team and be updated on the upcoming schedule.

During the 18-month period to solicit and select a new construction partner, MTA advanced construction by completing 77 percent of underground utility relocations, 17 walls, the eastern portal of the Plymouth Tunnel and Kenwood House parking lot restoration above the western portal, the start-up and commissioning of the Glenridge Operations and Maintenance Facility near New Carrollton and the manufacture of the initial 26 light rail cars.

At the end of 2021, the Board of Public Works approved MTS as the project’s design/build contractor, and it began work in April of 2022. MTS is a consortium led by Meridiam and Star America. The full Purple Line is now projected to open for passenger service in the fall of 2026, about four years behind the originally scheduled opening.

Proposed Closed Session

The Council is expected to hold a closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee or official over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i). Topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees or officials.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 13 available on the Council website.

