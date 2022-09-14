Beautiful Bravo Star Cynthia Bailey Teams Up With The Therese Marie Collection for Luxury Charity Fashion Show
Two fashion powerhouses join together for a worthy cause
I chose to do a charity fashion show because one of my biggest supporters and dear friends died recently from breast cancer. She was the one in the crowd screaming the loudest. This is for her.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therese Marie, event producer and red carpet celebrity designer of the Therese Marie Collection, is partnering up for a noble and noteworthy cause with co-host Cynthia Bailey, model, entrepreneur, and alumna of Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, along with several other stellar high-end fashion designers from across the country for the Heeld Luxury Fashion Show on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
— Therese Marie
Therese Marie organized the event not only because she is passionate about fashion, but because she wants to give back to the communities who have helped her. She believes in making things memorable and creating long lasting business relationships with like minded individuals. To do this in a manner that will be talked about and remembered for years to come, attendees of this spectacular event will will be served champagne (for 21+) and delicious appetizers throughout the duration of the evening all while being captivated by the glamorous designs for women of all shapes and sizes, showcased to perfection by models floating gracefully down the 2-story runway. The night would not be complete without a silent auction, from which every bit of the proceeds will go towards charities such as, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Milwaukee Women’s Center, Mrs. Andre Carter Ministries , and Miss Milwaukee's charity. Therese Marie explains, "I have many supportive people in my corner and it feels good to be able to do what I love and at the same time, bring people together for an important cause because so many women are impacted by cancer."
With an event on a scale such as this, sponsors are important to the overall cause. Therese Marie says, "Dr. Shontina Gladney owner of The Collective at Bayshore and president of SGGN Group is our chief sponsor. She is a breast cancer survivor, so it is crucial that we give back to the organizations that have helped women so much.” One of the other key sponsors is Ce Renee Brown. Her Consulting and Management Group supports technical, business, workforce development, and supportive health care needs. Therese Marie is thankful to have her on board. as well. She also explains, "To ensure the success of this charity event, we are looking for key stakeholder's involvement to be the backbone of this noteworthy cause . We have sponsorship information included on our website that we invite all interested parties to read."
With star-studded appeal, and picture perfect moments, the event will certainly be a night to remember, taking place at the beautiful two-level store The Collective, across from Bath and Body Works in Bayshore Mall at 5800 N Bayshore Dr, in Glendale, WI 53217. This extraordinary event will also be co-hosted by Keerah Carter , United States of America’s Ms. 2022, and Jada Davis, who is the first Black woman in history to be crowned Miss Milwaukee. The guest speaker lineup is equally inspiring and includes LaDonna Gladney of DonnaFit4Life, motivational speaker and health coach, and Nikki Rich, founder of The Nikki Rich Show and Oprah Winfrey Network Ambassador. To add icing to the cake, a variety of media outlets, popular social media influencers, bloggers, and magazines will also be in attendance so the networking opportunities will be amazing for all involved in this monumental night of fashion. We are inviting you out for a great time. Bring a friend, and share this wonderful news with others who would enjoy it.
Event and Ticket Details:
Tickets for this grand event can be purchased here: Heeld Luxury Fashion Show Tickets
Doors open at 4 PM Central Time, at which time the silent auction bidding will also commence, and the fashion show begins promptly at 7 PM Central Time.
Something Extra Special To Note:
Get ready! Fans and followers of the Therese Marie Collection are also in for a real treat in the near future, as she is currently preparing for two spectacular Paris Fashion Week runway shows, during which she’ll be revealing her highly-anticipated new collection!
