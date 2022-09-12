Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,614 in the last 365 days.

Paving the Way for Skilled Mediation at the 2022 AAML/BVR Divorce Conference

Why Traditional Mediation Methods Do Not Work

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you attending the 2022 AAML/BVR Divorce Conference in Las Vegas?  TALG is!  And they are bringing Tenny Amin, LL.M. Tenny is the Co-Owner and Partner at TALG's Irvine, California office.  TALG is a multi-jurisdictional law firm with offices in five states: Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. TALG's practice areas include business litigation and transactions, intellectual property & life sciences, biotechnology, real estate, and family law litigation and mediation services.  Check out TALG at https://talglaw.com/

Why Traditional Mediation Methods Do Not Work

After practicing exclusively as a family law litigator for over fifteen years, in 2020 Tenny earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law. Pepperdine's dispute resolution program is currently ranked as #1 in the nation. 

"Splitting the pie" is a traditional mediation approach that should be rethought! Tenny published an article about why she has focused her practice on utilizing skilled negotiation techniques, assessing and considering plausible alternative options, and carefully navigating the zone of possible agreement.  You can read her article here: https://talglaw.com/traditional-mediation-methods-fail/

Stop by the TALG booth at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino, September 18-20, 2022, and meet Tenny.  The National Divorce Conference brings together the leading matrimonial attorneys and financial experts to gain critical insights from nationally recognized presenters and a unique opportunity to network with other professionals that will help you expand your own skill set to offer clients a broader solution to complex issues.  Here is the link to the Divorce Conference: https://www.bvresources.com/events/2022-aaml-bvr-divorce-conference/home.  Get registered and let's meet!

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paving-the-way-for-skilled-mediation-at-the-2022-aamlbvr-divorce-conference-301622336.html

SOURCE Talg

You just read:

Paving the Way for Skilled Mediation at the 2022 AAML/BVR Divorce Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.