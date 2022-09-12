Vest Safety Medical Services Excited to Announce Attendance at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo

Vest is excited to announce that they will be attending the NSC Safety Congress & Expo. The Conference will take place in San Diego, CA on September 19, 20 &21.

Vest is excited to announce that they will be attending the NSC Safety Congress & Expo. The Conference will take place in San Diego, CA on September 19, 20 &21. The Safety Congress is a three-day national event for anyone looking to improve safety in their organization. Whether you are new to the field of safety or an experienced safety professional, there are plenty of educational and networking opportunities at the conference and on the Expo floor. To meet the Vest team in person, you can visit them at NSC Safety Congress & Expo at booth 2019.

This will be the first time in over two years that Vest is attending the National Safety Council’s Safety Congress in person. The previously scheduled shows were moved to the virtual space as a precaution against the Covid-19 outbreak. To celebrate returning to the show, Vest will be raffling off a Yeti cooler, so stop by their booth for your chance to win.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to meet some of my newer clients in person for the first time” says Kevin Derr, an Account Executive with Vest. “Because we offer an online service, tradeshows and expos are often the only chance we get to meet the people we serve in person.”

Vest provides the industry-leading solution for online Respirator Clearance. Their team of safety and occupational health professionals are experts in OSHA regulations and are ready to help organizations understand and comply with the requirements.

“We are very excited to be meeting onsite at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo.” says Mark Pelc, Vest’s Director of Sales. “We are the industry-leading solution for online Respirator Clearance and with the refocused emphasis on respiratory protection coming out of the pandemic, this conference directly supports our mission.”

If your organization, needs help with Respirator Clearance and Fit Testing, the experts at Vest are here to help. Vest’s online Respirator Clearance allows companies to clear their workforce for respirator use online without leaving the job site. This creates a more efficient process and reduces costs. Contact Vest today to learn more about the services they offer.

About Vest Safety Medical Services

Vest is a software company providing the premier solution for online Respirator Clearance. Vest prides itself on its person-focused service and support. They are driven by a desire to simplify the process of OSHA compliance for employers big and small.

For additional questions regarding Vest’s Online Respirator Clearance, contact their Sales Department by email at sales@vestmed.com or by phone at 844-837-8767.

Media Contact

Company Name: Vest Safety Medical Services, LLC

Contact Person: Mark Pelc

Email: Send Email

Phone: 844-837-8767

City: Houston

State: TX

Country: United States

Website: https://www.respiratorclearance.com



