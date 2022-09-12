UniJoin launches Bitcoin Mixer and Bitcoin Tumbler to restore actual Anonymity

London, UK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniJoin has launched a CoinJoin technology, a Bitcoin Mixer and Bitcoin Tumbler, through which it intends to allow users make their crypto finances untraceable and bring anonymity to the deals.

According to the UniJoin team, its goal is to help users regain and maintain their anonymity by using the CoinJoin technology to mix their crypto assets in a pool with other users and receive untraceable coins in exchange for their contributions to the pool.

About UniJoin

UniJoin is a company that helps its users to stay anonymous with their cryptocurrency finances by leveraging the power of CoinJoin technology.

The team explained that it adopted the technology to improve users' anonymity with their Cryptocurrency finances, noting that most of the existing currencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, and a host of others aren't absolutely anonymous but pseudonymous.

Privatizing and analyzing your activities are super easy on the platform. Provided you can connect with your wallet address, you can easily read your financial activities on the blockchain and analyze them more effortlessly than you would with a traditional bank.

According to the UniJoin team, you can also mix your cryptos in a pool with other anonymous users to regain and maintain your anonymity. In exchange, you'll receive untraceable coins that help you remain anonymous.

Anonymity

UniJoin offers the anonymity-guaranteed Bitcoin Mixer and Bitcoin Tumbler technology to its user community.

As an anonymous user, UniJoin allows you to perform several functions which include storing crypto funds in your wallet after mixing, purchasing goods and services online, sending crypto to acquaintances, and investing in digital assets in countries where cryptocurrencies are restricted.

Key Features

Simplicity of Use

Simplicity is one of UniJoin's major strengths. Remaining anonymous with your cryptos is super simple on the platform. With a couple of steps, you'll switch to Anonymous mode and conduct your activities without revealing your identity.

Tor Browser Integration

Achieving the highest level of anonymity is possible on UniJoin, thanks to its Tor Browser integration that allows you to visit the platform as an anonymous user.

No Stored Logs

UniJoin prioritizes its users' privacy by not having a log of their activities.

CoinJoin Technology

Thanks to its integrated CoinJoin technology, the company provides the most optimized and highest quality mixing method.

