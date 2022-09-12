Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Geneva, September 13-15

Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Geneva, Switzerland from September 13-15. She will provide remarks on September 13 at the United Nations General Assembly’s established open-ended working group on reducing space threats through norms rules and principles of responsible behaviors. Assistant Secretary Stewart will also consult with our delegation to the Geneva Conference on Disarmament and conduct meetings with representatives from a number of nations on the margins of the working group.