Orases Ranked One Of The Top B2B Companies In Maryland By Clutch

Orases was recognized as one of the top B2B custom software development companies in Maryland for 2022.

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orases was recognized by Clutch as one of the top B2B custom software development companies in Maryland for 2022, highlighting Orases's outstanding achievements and ability to effectively deliver lasting solutions to clients. The Clutch Leaders Awards are decided using an evaluation process that assesses an organization's contributions to its clients and communities.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by Clutch as a top B2B custom software development company. Through partnerships with our clients and our people working hard at their craft every day allows Orases to be part of the 1% of custom software companies in the world." — Nick Damoulakis, CEO/President of Orases

Clutch is an established ratings and reviews platform for business, marketing, and IT service providers. Every month, Clutch awards the highest-performing B2B organizations by location and industry. In this report, Clutch commemorated the top B2B leaders from Maryland for 2022.

Orases supports businesses to reach their maximum potential by designing and developing innovative and tailored custom software solutions. Orases continues to demonstrate its excellence as seen by the support and recognition from organizations such as Clutch.

In 2022 alone, Orases was presented with several prestigious awards, including mentions on national and global lists presented by Great Place to Work, TrustFirms, TopDevelopers, The Manifest, GoodFirms and more. The team at Orases continues to strive for excellence in the field and looks forward to the opportunity to capture more awards from Clutch in the near future.

About

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

Media Contact

Kristi Stilen-Lare, Orases, 410-871-8335, kristi@orases.com

SOURCE Orases