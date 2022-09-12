Wrench Group's Robert Sheesley Named Finalist for Georgia CIO of the Year

Wrench Group, LLC ("Wrench"), a national leader in home services, announced that its Chief Information Officer, Robert Sheesley, has been named a finalist for Georgia CIO of the Year at the Orbie Awards.

Sheesley is a finalist in the Enterprise category of the awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Nov. 4.

"This is a great honor for Rob and his team, as they've worked tirelessly to implement technology solutions across our company and partner brands that drive efficiency, improve the customer experience and foster growth," said Wrench Group CEO Ken Haines.

For over 20 years, the CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association.

The Georgia CIO ORBIE® Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in Georgia. The Georgia CIO ORBIE® Awards honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. CIOs are typically recognized in multiple categories, based on the size and scope of their organization and responsibilities.

For more information about Sheesley and Wrench Group, please visit: https://www.wrenchgroup.com/management/.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 23 markets across 12 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.7 million customers annually with more than 5,700 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay and Tucson metropolitan areas.

The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

