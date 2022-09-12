Experienced Labor & Employment Attorney Nisha Verma Rejoins Dorsey & Whitney

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Nisha Verma has rejoined the Firm as a Partner in the Labor & Employment group in Southern California. Nisha joins Dorsey from her role as Senior Legal Counsel at Falck, a leading international provider of ambulance and healthcare services.

Prior to joining Falck, Nisha was an Associate in Dorsey's Labor & Employment group. She received her B.A. in Women's Studies from the University of Nevada and her J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.

Nisha has extensive experience handling the most challenging issues facing employers today, including sexual harassment and other sensitive complaints and investigations, employment terminations, and severance negotiations. Nisha has also managed all aspects of union relations for employers. A seasoned litigator, Nisha has obtained results for clients through trial, arbitration, dispositive motions, and mediation. She also handles a wide variety of litigation including wage and hour class and representative actions, single-plaintiff actions, and contractual disputes.

"We are delighted that Nisha has returned to Dorsey," noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. "Nisha was a key team member in our Southern California employment practice before joining Falck, and her time at Falck gives her additional perspectives that will benefit our clients."

