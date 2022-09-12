Rail crossing on ND Hwy 20 in Courtenay closed for maintenance beginning tomorrow

BISMARCK, ND – Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13, at 8 a.m., Canadian Pacific Rail will be closing the railroad crossing on ND Highway 20 in the city of Courtenay for maintenance. A detour will be in place during the project and motorists will need to take an alternate route.



The project is expected to be complete Friday, September 16.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov



C O N T A C T:



Terri Wilhelm

tlwilhelm@nd.gov

