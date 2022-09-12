Hawaii State Judiciary – News Release: Applicants Sought for Attorneys and Judges Assistance Program Board
Each term is three years, with the vacant term beginning January 7, 2021 and ending on January 7, 2024. Board members serve without compensation.
Duties of the Board include adopting policies and procedures to carry out the objectives of the program, which were established to assist in the form of education, guidance, emotional support, and monitoring the treatment of attorneys and judges who suffer from substance abuse, stress or other problems affecting their professional performance. Board members must also be willing to devote time to perform the necessary duties of the AAP, including learning the functions and procedures of the organization.
Those wishing to serve should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:
Liam Deeley, Chair
Nominating Committee
212 Merchant St., Suite 200
Honolulu, HI 96813
The deadline for submitting applications is September 30, 2022.
