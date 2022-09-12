(Subscription required) As Los Angeles County criminal courts face public defender protests over caseloads, court reporter shortages and case backlogs, the ACLU is seeking a restraining order on how the sheriff handles the jail. Meanwhile prosecutors say a major problem is lack of funds for enough deputy DAs and defenders, while others say inmates just refuse to go to court.
You just read:
LA criminal courts in crisis, plenty of blame to go around
