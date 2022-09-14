Home Dialyzors United to Partner with American Kidney Fund, to Host Dialysis at Home Summit

The one-day virtual, free summit will feature inspiring speakers, community leaders and dialysis experts.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Dialyzors Unites (HDU) has partnered with the American Kidney Fund (AKF) to host Dialysis at Home, a virtual free summit on Sept. 15 that will bring the late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), and dialysis communities together for a series of sessions about home dialysis. Sponsored by Satellite Healthcare and Outset Medical, the summit will give participants the opportunity to hear from and learn with patients, advocates, caregivers and health professionals about home dialysis options, quality of life benefits and ways to achieve goals while on dialysis.

The one-day summit is designed for anyone seeking to learn more about home dialysis, including people who are new to dialysis and their families, people managing late-stage CKD and providers who are looking to help their patients better understand the pros and cons of different dialysis types. One of the main benefits of home dialysis is that it gives people with kidney failure more freedom to work, travel or do other activities without worrying about scheduling dialysis appointments at a center. Home dialysis also can result in better quality of life, lower risk of infection, expanded diet and more employment options.

Speakers at the summit will cover various topics related to home dialysis, including the basics of receiving dialysis at home, treatments, self-advocacy tactics for patients exploring the home option and health equity issues affecting patient care. The summit will feature interactive sessions to help participants engage with the material.

“While home dialysis is growing in popularity, it is still widely underused, with just over 12 percent of all dialysis patients dialyzing at home,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Black and Latino patients are even less likely than their white peers to utilize home dialysis, in part due to a lack of awareness. The Dialysis at Home summit will be a great learning opportunity for anyone looking to evaluate their kidney treatment options, as well as a chance to connect and network with people who are facing the same decisions and challenges. We’re proud to partner with Home Dialyzors United on this important event, and we look forward to welcoming people at the virtual summit.”

“Home Dialyzors United has been advocating about the benefits of home dialysis since 2006,” said Nieltje Gedney, Executive Director of Home Dialyzors United. “We are thrilled that it has finally gained credence within the renal community. As long-time supporters of the American Kidney Fund, we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this event.”

Event lead sponsor Outset Medical is quoted as saying “At Outset, we are focused on democratizing dialysis by expanding where and when patients can dialyze by meeting them where they are — at home —on their own schedule,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset. “The Dialysis at Home summit is helping to do exactly that by spreading knowledge about home dialysis options to kidney disease patients and their families across the country. The event's programming will include several people sharing their experiences treating on the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which was designed to make it easier and more accessible for patients to take advantage of the safety, convenience, and flexibility of dialyzing at home.”

Our other event lead sponsor, Satellite Health care, has this to say: “Increasing awareness and education of the benefits of dialyzing at home is imperative to greater adoption of the treatment option. Satellite Healthcare’s Home Therapies program, led by Graham Abra, M.D., and his team, is a national leader demonstrating a greater than 20% utilization of home therapies across our patient population. We are pleased to be a part of this virtual event, which brings together like-minded partners and creates access to information and available technology that hopefully creates a path for patients and physicians, said Jeff Goffman, Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Healthcare.

Home Dialyzors United is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which is the largest patient and care partner organization dedicated to home dialysis in the nation. Our mission is to inspire, inform and advocate for an extraordinary quality of life for the dialyzor community.

For more information, please visit www.homedialyzorsunited.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.