MENOPAUSE SOLVED--WISEPAUSE WELLNESS LIVE PROVIDES A DAY OF EDUCATION, SOLUTIONS AND TRANSFORMATION FOR HUNDREDS
Over 25 Experts Speak on Hormones, Perimenopause, and Menopause during Menopause Awareness Month
WisePause Wellness is about empowering women with knowledge and information. I wanted to create—a safe space for women to talk about what they are going through, get answers and find a community.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From an inspirational keynote by acclaimed television personality and Founder, State of Menopause Stacy London to a “queening ceremony” performed by personal transformational vision coach Barbara Biziou, WisePause Wellness LIVE provided a full day of presentations, panel discussions, therapeutics and most importantly, solutions from top physicians, functional medical practitioners and experts for women on the topics of hormones through menopause. Over 25 speakers covered a myriad of issues women 35-65+ face ranging from incontinence, belly fat and sleep, to sex, brain fog and nutrition during the daylong event held at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 10, 2022.
“WisePause Wellness is about empowering women with knowledge and information,” says WisePause Founder, Denise Pines.
“The message that we convey to women is that they are not alone and they don’t have to suffer in silence because there are answers out there. WisePause brings together experts to discuss virtually every menopausal symptom that women experience, so for the attendees it is like having their own personal appointment with a medical team to not only get crucial information, but also to see how they can thrive during this period of their lives.”
In addition to presentations from the stage, attendees were treated to Table Talks during lunch, where they could sit down one-on-one with experts to ask their own questions on topics such as hair loss, sex, mindfulness, stress, weight loss, facial rejuvenation, CBD and more.
Over 30 exhibitors showcased their latest health, beauty, medical and nutraceutical products and services designed for women 40+ and at the event. Many of the exhibitors also presented their products in a 2-minute pitch during the WisePause Lifestyle Showcase segments, to provide more information on advances in women’s health and wellness.
At the end of the day, after a relaxing sound bath, attendees feasted on Mediterranean-inspired food at the “Afterparty” and were treated to massages, acupuncture, skin and eyebrow consultations and sampled products at the Best Self Wellness Experience.
Concludes Pines, “The feedback I’ve gotten on WisePause Wellness has been amazing. I kept hearing the words ‘powerful,’ ‘transformational,’ and ‘I had no idea that what I was experiencing was due to hormones and menopause’ throughout the day. That is the environment I wanted to create—a safe space for women to talk about what they are going through, get answers and most importantly, a place where community is cultivated and developed through shared experiences.”
Sponsors of WisePause Wellness include Toyota, Tea Botanics and Equelle. Partners included New Beauty magazine, State of Menopause, MoxieLash, Gennev, GoodPharma, Potency NO. 710 and podcast Hot Flashes & Cool topics.
About WisePause Wellness
WisePause Wellness produces an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys. The organization’s goal is to help all women navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and ease by being proactive with their midlife wellness. For more information, please visit https://wisepause.com/.
