Animated Short Super Scar Announced As Official Selection At Downtown LA Film Festival

The festival, premiering 100+ films of all genres with an emphasis on diversity starts on September 14 – 18 at the Regal L.A. Live

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th annual DTLA Film Festival, which is set to run from September 14th – 18th at Regal L.A. LIVE, announced the animated short film Super Scar as an Official Selection. The film was animated and directed by Lauren Aboulafia based on her traumatic childbirth experience. Super Scar will be screening on Saturday September 17th at 10:15 a.m. (DTLAFF Animation Shorts Series.)

“I had a traumatic first birth experience, with abdominal hemorrhaging at 30 weeks and an emergency C-section. My son spent two months in the NICU, where he caught meningitis and almost died. After he recovered, I started going to moms' support groups. I'd tell my story, and then I’d look around the room and see other moms with their jaws on the floor. So, I’d say: Fortunately, that was my exact birth plan! That’s right, laughter is the best medicine. Laughter and Lexapro. Morphine is also really great.

I started working with an organization called Maternal Mental Health Now, sharing my story to destigmatize postpartum mental health struggles. My mission is to help women see they are all warriors when they step into their trauma and overcome it. As my Covid project, I taught myself animation and animated my story.” said Director Aboulafia.

September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Month. Maternal Mental Health NOW released a statement:

"Lauren is a member of Maternal Mental Health NOW's (MMHN) Postpartum Tales Storytellers Network. MMHN provides education and training on mental health disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period to those serving new and growing families. MMHN also invites survivors of prenatal and postpartum mental health issues to tell their stories to let others know they are not alone.”

ABOUT SUPER SCAR:

Super Scar is an animated short based on a true story, about a new mom’s unexpected struggle to stay sane amidst the madness of the NICU. In telling her story to a mommy-and-me support group, she learns through humor to be grateful for all the goodness in her life, especially her Super Scar, which ultimately symbolizes her newfound warrior spirit.

Super Scar premiered at the LA Shorts International Film Festival (July 2022), Malibu Film Festival (online-March 2022), Toronto Women’s International Festival (online- February 2022) and won best animation at LA Independent Film Awards (May 2022).

Upcoming Screenings are at the DTLA film Festival September 17th at 10:15am -11:15am and at the 6th annual LA Women in Film Festival this fall.

About Director Lauren Aboulafia:

LAUREN ABOULAFIA is a writer/actor/director/animator. Winner of the Best Actress in a Comedy at SeriesFest for a pilot she starred in and co-wrote called BROKER, about a zany and broke struggling actor who enters the unexpectedly hostile world of commercial real estate and finds herself acting the part of her life.

She received honors and a degree in arts from the University of Washington and the British American Drama Academy. She performed onstage at Interlochen, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Jewish Women's Theatre, the Groundlings and UCB. Some of her TV role include NBCs Superstore, Mistresses, Mixology, Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, to name a few. Film roles include the lead in the highly acclaimed indie comedy $50K and a Call Girl: A Love Story.

About the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival:

Established in 2008, the festival has screened more 1,000 films, held more 200 events and partnered with more than 75 other profit and nonprofit business in DTLA. Our programming reflects downtown L.A.’s vibrant new urbanism, the unique ethnic and cultural diversity of its neighborhoods, its burgeoning independent film community, its singular blend of late 19th and 20th century architecture, and the seminal role it played in the early days of American cinema (epitomized by the world’s largest group of vintage movie palaces located in the Broadway Theater District). Set against this dramatic backdrop, DFFLA serves as a beacon for movie fans and industry professionals throughout Southern California and beyond. www.dtlaff.com

