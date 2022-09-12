Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 741.89 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global rigid plastic packaging market size is predicted to hit around USD 741.89 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2022 to 2030.

The rigid plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 495.67 billion in 2021. The two primary forms of packaging are rigid packaging and the other one is flexible packaging. Rigid plastic packaging has essentially taken the role of conventional packaging materials including glassware bottles and jars, boxes, and metal cans. Among both of these, Rigid plastic packaging is typically chosen over conventional pack types for a number of factors, including less weight, reduced comparative cost, formability, and simplicity of recycling. Solutions for packaging made of rigid plastic are long-lasting, affordable, and sustainable.



The market for rigid plastic packaging is primarily driven by the rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. For manufacturers, it is generating prospective growth prospects. Researchers and worldwide market participants are working together to find solutions to the rigid plastic packaging industry's problems and meet demand from a range of end-use sectors, including food, home care, personal care, electronics, healthcare items, etc. Due to the region's fast economic development, increased disposable income, and expanding acceptance of eco-friendly packaging options, manufacturers who operate in the rigid plastic packaging market in Asia Pacific stand to benefit.

Rigid plastic packaging is widely used because of its affordability, toughness, and light weight. Plastics that are rigid, like PET and HDPE, can be thrown directly into a recycling container. Additionally recyclable, rigid plastics offer a greener alternative to flexible packaging. The market is expanding as rigid plastic packaging is being used in a variety of end-use sectors.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a mixed impact on the rigid plastics packaging industry in 2020, and through the end of 2021, the market is anticipated to increase only moderately. The availability of food, health and safety regulations, deliverables, contractual commitments, and project delays or cancellations were the biggest hindrances to the market.

Key Takeaways:

By material, the PET segment has contributed 61.5% market share in 2021.

By production process, the injection moulding segment has made up 38% revenue share in 2021.

By end users, the food & beverage segment has generated 55% revenue share in 2021.

Asia-Pacific region has contributed 39.6% market share in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region held a 39.6% share of the global market for rigid plastic packaging. Due to the rising demand for rigid plastic packaging in emerging nations like Japan, China, India, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its market dominance over the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, China is anticipated to maintain its lead in the rigid plastic packaging market. This is a result of the country's expanding food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. During the projection period, it is also anticipated that the markets for rigid plastic packaging in India and Indonesia would expand.

For instance, the International Trade Administration projects that Indonesia's cosmetics and personal care business would generate US$7.5 billion in revenue in 2021 and continue to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through 2025. Applications for rigid plastic packaging include bottles and jars, rigid bulk items, trays, tubs, cups, and pots, as well as caps and closures. Thus, the rigid plastic packaging market will increase over the projected period due to the end use industry's growing expansion.

Report highlights

Due to the expanding healthcare sector, the Asia Pacific region currently holds a monopoly on the rigid plastic packaging market. For instance, Invest India predicts that the Indian healthcare sector would grow from US$ 190 billion in 2020 to US$ 372.2 billion in 2022.

The food and beverage industries' rapidly expanding need for rigid plastic packaging for packaging purposes has fuelled the market's expansion for rigid plastic packaging.

The market for rigid plastic packaging might, however, be constrained by the environmental impacts of such packaging.

Clamshells and intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) have been found to be the most widely used product types because they may be used for a number of end-use industrial applications and are relatively affordable.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 495.67 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 741.89 Billion CAGR 4.58% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc. and others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increased demand for rigid plastic packaging in the healthcare industry has been one of the major forces behind the market's rise in recent years. Rigid plastic is used by businesses in the healthcare industry to shield pharmaceuticals from contamination. The packaging for medical products must adhere to all international safety regulations. Therefore, because to its qualities, which also include its sturdiness, light weight, cleanliness, and clarity, rigid plastic is perfect for storing medical supplies. Medicine bottles, bottle caps, bottle closures, and bottles for ketchup and syrups are just a few of the growing uses for polypropylene. For instance, Unilever pioneered the ice cream industry by introducing ice creams in tubs with recycled PP plastic packaging under the Magnum brand. The company's overall goal is to have at least 24.9% of its plastic packaging manufactured from post-consumer recycled material by 2025. This particular move was a component of that goal.

Restraints

Board, papers, aluminum, polymers, glass, and steel are just some of the main raw materials used by packaging firms. Both industrial and consumer packaging uses these materials. The packaging firms are vulnerable with in value chain due to the shifting pricing of these raw resources. Large companies are frequently the primary material suppliers since they have the purchasing ability to pass on increased commodity costs, which raises the cost of commodities and hence input prices. On the buyer's side, packaging firms must sell their goods to significant and influential consumer goods corporations, who are unable to pass on price increases to end users and must instead use the fear of switching suppliers to maintain supplier compliance. Manufacturers of rigid packaging incur greater expenses as a result of fluctuating raw material prices and regional supply issues.

Opportunities

Online store sales increased by 17.9% between 2017 and 2018. The explosion of e-commerce has enormous potential for future global retail growth, which in turn propels the expansion of the rigid plastic packaging industry. E-commerce has grown in popularity among customers over the past several years, mostly as a result of technology developments. By becoming technologically advanced and responding to the various problems offered by e-commerce as opposed to conventional sales channels, the rigid plastic packaging business is reducing its supply. Packaging businesses create packages that need to be sturdy enough to endure the frequently intricate manual and automated supply networks necessary to deliver goods to customers' doorsteps. The market for rigid plastic packaging is presented with a significant potential by the growth of e-commerce.

Challenges

Governments in developing nations are taking action to promote sustainable packaging because they are becoming more and more concerned with environmental preservation. The cost of raw materials would increase as a result of these restrictions barring businesses from purchasing raw materials that don't meet environmental requirements, increasing operational costs. The amount made from rigid plastic packaging overall is affected when revenues decline.

Recent Developments

WWP Beauty, a US-based company, teamed up with Oceanworks in June 2022 to help clients include recovered ocean plastics into their products. The partnership will lead to the creation of more environmentally friendly cosmetic packaging created from Oceanworks' ocean plastics.

In June 2022, Siegwerk, a leading provider of printing inks and coatings for labels and packaging applications, unveiled a brand-new innovation: an enhanced deinking designed exclusively for rigid plastic packaging that greatly facilitates commercial mechanical recycling.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Bottles & Jars

Rigid Bulk Products

Trays

Tubs, Cups, & Pots

Others





By Production Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others





By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Bioplastics

Others (PC, Polyamide)

By End User

Food Meat, Seafood, and Poultry Ready to Eat Meals Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Other Food Products

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Industrial

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





