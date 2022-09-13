David Romola Promoted to President & COO at Citizant
David Romola was promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer at Citizant to oversee business integration and drive accountability for strategy execution.
Citizant, a leader in empowering federal CDOs and CIOs, has promoted David Romola to the role of President & Chief Operating Officer to oversee business integration and drive accountability for strategy execution, according to CEO Alba M. Alemán.
— David Romola, Citizant President & COO
Romola joined Citizant in 2019 as Sr. Vice President of Operations. He has overseen service delivery excellence, expanded differentiated capabilities, and successfully delivered on-contract growth and recompete wins.
Since the beginning of 2021, Citizant has won more than $100 million in task orders to support the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Internal Revenue Service, and other federal financial regulatory agencies.
“In the last three years, David has proven himself to be a strong, dedicated leader and an enthusiastic advocate for our employees, customers, and partners,” said Alemán. “By shouldering additional duties as President and building out our Operations leadership team, David will make Citizant more resilient and ensure alignment across the company to our strategic priorities.”
“Citizant’s track record of growth in the last 18 months, despite the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic, testifies to our employees’ commitment to excellence, technical expertise, and passion for putting our government customers first,” said Romola. “I am humbled and honored to be trusted with this new role. I look forward to empowering Alba and Citizant’s other leaders as we focus on growth and expand the company’s in-demand enterprise data capabilities.”
Before joining Citizant, Romola served as Chief Operations and Growth Officer for Expression Networks in McLean, Va., where he was directly responsible for increasing annual revenue to more than $20 million over a 4-year period. He also previously led and grew business at PwC, KPMG, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Deloitte. While at PwC, he successfully managed all contracts, subcontractors, P&L, and the contract center for a $40 million US Army practice.
Romola received a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Business Information Systems from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration degree from Averett University. He is a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Defense Financial Manager (CDFM).
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company offers Chief Information Officer (CIO) support services including infrastructure management, identity and credential management expertise, and program/portfolio management support, as well as Chief Data Officer (CDO) support services including innovative data strategies, data governance and quality programs, and data-centric cloud modernization approaches. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
