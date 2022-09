Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces New Presentation Time at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced updated timing for its fireside chat at an upcoming investor conference hosted by Bank of America.



Updated Conference Details

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:55 a.m. BST / 4:55 a.m. ET.



The conference events will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

