Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Singular Autumn Equinox Virtual Webinar

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Singular Autumn Equinox Virtual Webinar on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Management will present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time for approximately 30 minutes followed by approximately 15 minutes of moderated Q&A, and the webinar will be available on the investor relations presentations page of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations.

