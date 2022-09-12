Credit Acceptance Named to the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the Eighth Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been recognized on the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list based on last year's GPTW Trust Index Survey results. We ranked #12 among the 50 large companies that made the list, up nine spots from last year. This is the eighth consecutive year we have received this honor.

Credit Acceptance earned this ranking based on team members’ responses to the 2021 GPTW Trust Index Survey and what they said about their experiences with our workplace, no matter who they are or what they do. Also considered are team members’ daily experiences of innovation, our PRIDE values, and the effectiveness of our leaders.

We change the lives of our team members by building a great culture, one with open communication that allows them to work toward personal and professional goals. Our team members are proud to change the lives of our consumers by providing them the opportunity to obtain transportation to access employment and education opportunities, medical treatment, and family as well as improve their credit scores. Team members see how our programs positively impact consumers' lives while helping dealers grow their businesses.

This award is the sixth we've received this year as we’ve also received:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (eight out of the last nine years)

People Magazine’s Companies that Care (first time)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (six out of the last eight years)

Top Workplaces USA (both years this award has been in existence)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row).

To see the complete 2022 List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, visit greatplacetowork.com .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance ™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

