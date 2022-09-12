3D Systems Announces Appointment of Andrew Johnson as Chief Corporate Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced that Andrew Johnson, the company’s executive vice president, chief legal officer, is taking on expanded responsibilities as chief corporate development officer. In this role, he will not only lead the company’s mergers and acquisitions but will also lead the establishment of new strategic partnerships in support of the company’s expanding business needs. Mr. Johnson has been with 3D Systems for more than 16 years, and during this time has led over 60 M&A transactions for the company, and has played a key role in the development of several strategic partnerships. His strategic vision, experience, and knowledge of the additive manufacturing industry make him well suited to take on this expanded responsibility as chief corporate development officer, in addition to his current role as chief legal officer. Mr. Johnson holds a BA from Miami University, an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and a JD from the University of Virginia.



“Our core strength as a company, one that differentiates us from our competitors, is our relentless application focus in meeting our customers' most important challenges,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “To be effective in this approach, it is essential for us to be the leader in bringing to bear a broad range of core printing technologies, from metals to polymers and biologics, in combination with market-leading materials and software solutions. To do this on an ever-larger scale, we must increasingly seek strategic partnerships, ranging from basic technology to commercial channels to market. This activity is essential in order to capitalize on the full spectrum of exciting opportunities that are opening ahead of us, as additive manufacturing enters full-scale production environments. Andy’s experience and knowledge of our company and the industry broadly position him very well for success in this expanded role.”

Mr. Johnson’s responsibilities will span the entire range of the company’s interests. One of the key emerging areas that he will be addressing is the increasing partnership opportunities 3D Systems now has in regenerative medicine. With the technical progress achieved by 3D Systems’ regenerative medicine team, under the leadership of Chuck Hull, chief technology officer for regenerative medicine, and in partnership with United Therapeutics, along with the acquisitions of Allevi and Volumetric Biotechnologies, the company possesses unique capabilities that are needed to pursue an increasing number of new biologic applications. To capitalize on this potential, Mr. Johnson will explore application partnerships that could accelerate the company’s growth in these new and exciting markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

About 3D Systems

