Detour to Begin for Route 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) Improvement Project in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect starting Monday, September 19, for improvement work on Route 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) in West Providence Township, Bedford County.

Beginning Monday, Route 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) will close from Truax Road to the Woy Bridge, and traffic will follow a 6.7-mile detour using Graceville Road and Route 1008 (West Graceville Road). Work to be done at this time will address an erosion issue and guiderail upgrades. The detour will be in place until September 30.

This work is part of an on-going project that includes improvements to Route 4001 (Hoover Road) from the intersection of U.S. 30 to the intersection of Helixville Road, Route 1008 (West Graceville Road) from U.S. 30 to the intersection of T-438 (Ridge Road) and Mountain Chapel Road.

Overall work consists of milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, pavement markings, signing upgrades and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

Work on this $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by early-November 2022. Work is being completed by New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co, Inc. of New Enterprise. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105.

 

