Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 114 (Lewisberry Road) in York County

Initial work includes drainage upgrades under flagging

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 4.3-mile resurfacing project is set to begin Monday, September 26 on Route 114 (Lewisberry Road) in York County.







This project consists of resurfacing, drainage upgrades, new guiderail, signs and pavement markings on Route 114 between Old Stage Road and Old York Road in Fairview Township.





Weather permitting, the contractor will begin the project by performing drainage work during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging.





Drainage upgrades are expected to be completed this year, if possible. The remainder of the work will be completed next year.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,272,456 project.





This project is expected to be completed by October 3, 2023.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





