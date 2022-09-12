Manchin, Capito Announce $4.9 Million for Six West Virginia Health Services Programs

September 12, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,995,609 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for six programs that will support healthcare services across West Virginia.





“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $4.9 million in these six critical programs to bolster health services, expand access to treatment for substance use disorder and support innovative research opportunities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals and organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”





“I’m thrilled to see support heading to West Virginia to help strengthen research initiatives, improve important health services, and increase access to substance abuse treatment,” Senator Capito said. “The research and medical training happening in West Virginia is vital to the future of our state, and I will continue to advocate for the resources our people need to lead healthy lives.”





Individual awards listed below: