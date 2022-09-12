Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Calls for Urgent Action on Railroad Negotiations to Avoid ‘National Economic Disaster’

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement regarding the negotiations between the nation’s six largest freight railroads and twelve unions. 

“A national rail strike would be an economic disaster – freezing the flow of goods, emptying shelves, shuttering workplaces, and raising prices for families and businesses alike, but that is exactly what is likely to happen in less than four days. To avoid a strike and the catastrophic economic impacts that would follow, one of three things needs to happen: the remaining unions who have not agreed to a deal need to join the ones who have; an agreement to extend the current ‘cooling off’ period must be reached; or Congress intervenes, as it has in prior situations. If action is not taken, the nation’s rail service will come to a halt, the negative impacts of which cannot be understated.”

Today the U.S. Chamber sent the following letter to Congress, urging them take immediate action and implement the recommendations of President Biden’s Presidential Emergency Board if the railroads and unions are unable to come to a voluntary agreement.

