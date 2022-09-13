META HISTORY Museum’s NFTs Can Now Be Purchased with a Standard Credit Card
Buying tokens on the website became available not only to owners of cryptocurrency. From now on, they are intended for anyone who wants to help Ukraine.KYIV, UKRAINE, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying tokens on the website became available not only to owners of cryptocurrency. From now on, they are intended for anyone who wants to help Ukraine. Since 100% of the funds go to the largest Ukrainian charities that provide humanitarian aid. And also, to the crypto account of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, from where they go to the restoration of cultural monuments.
META HISTORY museum is the largest charitable NFT project in the country. It has already raised more than $1.3 million through the sale of the NFTs. It is known for the Warline — a credible NFT chronology of the war in Ukraine, and Avatars for Ukraine — a set of incarnations of Ukrainian fighting spirit and the will to win, realized by the best game designers and producers of hit games and Hollywood movies. Also, some new collections are being prepared for release. Each one is unique, but all of them are charitable.
One significant obstacle to getting more support for Ukraine from people all over the world was paying for NFT only in cryptocurrency. Since even in the U.S. only 10.5% of people own cryptocurrency, while in European countries this number is even less. That's why it was decided to find a solution that would make the NFT project as accessible as possible to the widest range of people.
“Moving forward is a feature of every leader. Evolving through each obstacle as a stepping stone, continuing to move to the top of your endless path of perfection. This means carrying the mission and goals at the heart of the project body. We thanks Utorg for the union in the name of Ukraine,” VK, founder of the META HISTORY museum.
Utorg is a project partner, thanks to which the ability to pay with fiat money was implemented. It is a licensed virtual asset service provider operating in 187 countries. The company's core product is a fiat-to-crypto payment widget embeddable into any Web3 product. It enables users to buy crypto using 10+ most popular payment methods (bank cards, instant bank transfers, Apple Pay, etc.), which together with the build-in AI-powered KYC takes less than 3 minutes. The solution has been appreciated by industry-leading companies such as Near, OKX, Matters Lab, Wirex, WhiteBIT.
“When we got to know the META HISTORY for the first time, we intuitively understood we had to support it — assist it to reach the entire world. As we allow buying crypto with different payment methods, it can significantly contribute to achieving that goal and provide Ukrainians with more support. We support Ukraine and its citizens in their fight for independence and try to use every single opportunity in this regard. As a good example, we recently launched a campaign to support Ukrainians financially while giving them a 5% bonus after each crypto purchase they made. This campaign was supported by top crypto companies such as OKX, NEAR, WhiteBit, Wirex, zkSynk, Velas, VeleroDAO,” Daniel Stolberg, Utorg co-founder.
The option is already available on the website for the purchase of NFTs from the 4th drop of the Warline collection. After clicking on the "Buy NFT" button of the selected token, a pop-up appears with a payment method. To pay with a usual card please press "Buy now with card".
META HISTORY
META HISTORY
press@metahistory.gallery
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other