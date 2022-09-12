Submit Release
University of Phoenix Vice Provost Doris Savron to Keynote Professional Women's Alliance Event

Greater Phoenix Chamber welcomes dynamic female leaders to share career enhancing insights

University of Phoenix announces today that Doris Savron, Vice Provost of University of Phoenix, will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Phoenix Chamber's Professional Women's Alliance Finding and Amplifying Your Voice event. The special event will be held at Seasons 52 in Phoenix, AZ, on September 13, 2022 at 11:00am PDT.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber brings business professionals together each month, highlighting a dynamic female leader to share relevant insights into leadership, career growth and community involvement. This month, Savron will share strategies for female professionals to increase their effectiveness in leadership positions while maintaining authenticity.

"Women are often interrupted, talked over, ignored or misperceived in the workplace," says Savron. "I'm excited to connect with local professionals to share key tips on how they can amplify their voice, strengthen their leadership skills and magnify their influence to advance their career, as well as lift up the women around them."

Doris Savron's career spans 30 years in healthcare, information technology and academia. In her role as vice provost of University of Phoenix, she oversees strategy for degree, certificate and course offerings, design of curriculum and student learning outcomes for the University. She works collaboratively with her team members to innovate academic solutions that enable the University to provide exceptional student experiences and learning environments to support student success.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

