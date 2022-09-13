MKP communications inc. Announces Terry Cole as Director, Communications Strategy and Content
Financial services marketing and communications company deepens expertise with addition of top talent
After many years of working at banks, I’m thrilled to have moved from the ‘client side’ to the ‘agency side’ of the business, and to be a part of MKP.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MKP communications inc., a firm specializing in communications and marketing for banks and financial companies, announces that it has hired Terry Cole as Director, Communications Strategy and Content. According to President and CEO Hillary Kelbick, “Terry is a seasoned financial services marketing professional with a broad range of experience in marketing communications, branding, product management and program development. Adding her to the ranks of our financial marketing experts makes us a stronger and a smarter agency.” Kelbick added, “We are delighted to have Terry on our team.”
— Terry Cole
Prior to joining the MKP team, Cole served as Chief Marketing Officer for a Washington, DC-area regional bank and, most recently, a Virginia-based community bank.
“After many years of working at banks, I’m thrilled to have moved from the ‘client side’ to the ‘agency side’ of the business, and to be a part of MKP,” said Cole. “MKP has more than 27 years of success in customer communications for banks and credit unions, and I’m excited to use my experience in financial services marketing to help our clients achieve their most ambitious communications goals.”
Kelbick notes that Cole brings more than just banking knowledge and marketing know-how, but also skills that will allow her to serve as an advocate for our clients’ customers, to develop customer-focused communications strategies and to view all content from the lens of “What does this mean for the customer?” She will help to ensure consistency and clarity across communications so MKP clients can be confident every customer is getting the right message at the right time and having optimal customer experiences, all while legal and regulatory requirements are met.
Terry holds a B.S. in Business from Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts. When she is not working, she enjoys watching sports and movies, visiting local wineries and cooking.
MKP communications inc. is a New York City-based communications company specializing in financial services marketing and merger/change communications.
