PGT Innovations celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with gifts and fanfare across its family of brands

PGT Innovations PGTI, a national leader in the premium window and door category, is commemorating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with five days full of gifts and fanfare for team members across its family of brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005899/en/

The annual holiday is September 11 through September 17 this year and celebrates the hard work and commitment of the 3.6 million truck drivers across the country who deliver the goods and resources that keep our nation moving forward, as well as keep our highways safe.

PGT Innovations is proud to have 158 Class A CDL truck drivers who deliver products from its family of brands to businesses and construction sites across the country. Since the start of 2022, the company's team of dedicated drivers have covered over 3.5 million miles.

To show their appreciation, PGT Innovations will be thanking their drivers with goodie bags, coffee, and donuts on Monday; with snacks, drinks, a certificate of appreciation, and an on-site breakfast on Tuesday; with breakfast sandwiches and a PGT Innovations branded truck driver appreciation t-shirt on Wednesday; with $50 gas gift cards, snacks, and drinks on Thursday; and with two movie tickets, a coupon for free popcorn and a drink, and the driver's car washed by area high school students on Friday.

The festivities will take place at the main manufacturing facilities for CGI Windows & Doors®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eco Window Systems®, and NewSouth Window Solutions, located in Hialeah, FL; Venice, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Clovis, CA; Medley, FL; and Tampa, FL, respectively.

"I can't express enough how much I truly appreciate each and every one of our drivers and the culture of care they act with every day," said PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson. "PGT Innovations wouldn't be where we are today without these hard-working team members who share an unwavering dedication to always driving our company forward. Our drivers have a commitment to excellence, as well as pride in their trade, and I am thankful to have these individuals as part of our PGTI family."

PGT Innovation's drivers are also stewards of their community – for decades, stepping forward and volunteering to travel through hurricane-ravaged areas to deliver essential, disaster-relief items to communities that have been devastated by storms. And within the past few years, they have embraced the opportunity to undergo Highway Heroes training, which taught them how to spot the signs of human trafficking across motorways and report it.

Earlier this year, PGT Innovations was recognized for its efforts to end human trafficking by the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody by being named a founding member of the 100 Percent Club. This statewide initiative invites business owners to commit to training 100 percent of their workforce to spot instances of human trafficking through the Highway Heroes training. To date, every single PGTI driver has completed the training and is an official Highway Hero, and the company has now expanded the anti-human trafficking training to field service and sales teams.

Last year, PGT Innovations also addressed the national shortage of CDL drivers by collaborating with FleetForce Truck Driving School to offer its own in-house driver certification training course for its existing team members. Instructors from FleetForce lead the course by guiding a group of team members through a full week of classroom learning at PGT Innovations' Venice campus, followed by three weeks of driving instruction in a controlled parking lot.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations' family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems®. The company's brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005899/en/