First Presbyterian Church of Houston Accepting Applications for Project Flourish
Unique program invests social, intellectual, and financial capital in Gospel-minded nonprofit initiatives; $250,000 earmarked for the good of the city and world
Seed funding is important, but access to business assessment and development tools, business education seminars, pairing with a relevant business advisor and access to skills coaches are invaluable.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Flourish is back, and First Presbyterian Church of Houston (www.fpchouston.org) is now accepting applications from new, gospel-minded start-ups. This is the third edition of this unique social entrepreneurship initiative, which offers an investment pool of $250,000 as well as coaching, expertise and support from experts within the Church community.
— Lyndsey Knight, Director of FPC Houston Outreach Programs
Since its launch in 2018, Project Flourish has awarded $490,000 in seed money to a total of 11 start-ups. The funds have supported organizations addressing areas such as human trafficking, refugee aid, educational deficits, lack of access to the arts, food and housing insecurity, poverty, at-risk youth and other challenges of the Houston metropolitan area.
Project Flourish is essentially a contest that builds on the “Shark Tank" model by offering start-ups much-needed funding plus professional coaching and mentorship. To apply, review the eligibility criteria and click the "Apply" button at https://fpchouston.org/ministries/project-flourish/apply/. Applications are being accepted through October 30, 2022.
Initial applications will be reviewed and evaluated on feasibility, understanding of the underlying problem the applicant seeks to fix, and innovation. One important note is that the applicant's idea or program must benefit the greater Houston community by having a local impact within 50 miles of downtown Houston. If you are based in Houston but not explicitly serving the Houston community, you will have the added burden of showing how your project impacts Houston.
"These grants are cultivating gospel-minded ideas for the good of the city by encouraging and developing social and cultural renewal within Houston first and foremost," said Lyndsey Knight, Director of Outreach Programs. "While seed funding is important, past semi-finalists have told us that other aspects of Project Flourish -- access to business assessment and development tools, business education seminars, pairing with a relevant business advisor and access to skills coaches – are invaluable in accelerating their development."
Semi-finalists will be selected in November, followed by months of coaching, refinement of business plans and preparation for pitching. Final presentations and judging are scheduled for March 25, 2023.
To learn more, visit: http://projectflourish.org/
