Lubbock Nonprofit Opens New Paths for Publishing Historically Unserved and Minority Voices

Supporting the Art of Storytelling

The Wild Lark Books Fund hosts a community fundraising event to support writers from historically unserved communities and minority voices.

To give the control over the art of writing back to its artists, we must break down the financial barrier and build paths of intentional welcoming for new voices through support and education.” — Brianne van Reenen

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wild Lark Books Fund supports the art of storytelling and the power of connection found within experiences shared through writing. Celebrating the receiving of federal nonprofit charitable organization status, the Wild Lark Books Fund is accepting submission requests and donations for support. Current projects already receiving support include Lubbock author Jordyn Moore and her children’s storybook, A TRIBE OF HER OWN. Inspired by Moore’s own experiences, it is about a young, biracial girl who struggles with her cultural identity but finds encouragement and self-confidence with the help of her parents.

In addition, the Wild Lark Books Fund is accepting applications for their Young Writers Project, a collection of work from students across the Texas Panhandle. The Wild Lark Books Young Writers Project hopes to inspire young writers in its area by hosting writing workshops, critique groups, and support structures. The focus of the Young Writers Project is to supply these resources to students in the surrounding public school systems that do not have such access, nor do the districts have the funding or resources to provide themselves. At the end of the program, students involved in the Young Writers Project will have the opportunity to include their work in a published anthology to celebrate their accomplishments.

“The Wild Lark Books Fund is a vital part overarching mission of Wild Lark Books,” says Vice President and founder Brianne van Reenen. “The art of writing is one of the most expensive and barrier-riddled mediums. We are here to break down those barriers and give control of the art back to its artists. But to do that completely, we must break down the financial barrier and build paths of intentional welcoming for new voices through support and education.”

Projects supported by the Wild Lark Books Fund average $2,000 each, with additional expenses for marketing publications, award submissions, and more, which accrue to continue supporting their artists post-publication.

In honor of the establishment of the Wild Lark Books Fund, a ribbon-cutting ceremony in being held through the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on September 22nd at 10:30 at Wild Lark Books, 513 Broadway Street in Lubbock, Texas.

The first fundraising event for the Wild Lark Books Fund will be held at Wild Lark Books in Downtown Lubbock on Friday, September 23rd, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event’s theme is Alice in Wonderland, and there will be vendors, treats, and entertainment. In addition, a special edition of the Wild Lark Books Fund Journal will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to the Wild Lark Books Fund. While there is no admission cost to the event, any donation is welcome at the door, during a visit to Wild Lark Books bookshop, or any time through its online portal on the website.

About the Wild Lark Books Fund

The Wild Lark Books Fund supports the art of storytelling by providing resources, educational programs, and funding to writers of historically unserved community members and minority voices. The Wild Lark Books Fund functions exclusively through donations and volunteer work. Its operations are in Lubbock, Texas. To learn more or donate, please visit wildlarkbooksfund.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @WildLarkBooksFund

