September 12
ICYMI: Governor and First Lady Kemp Dedicate Funding to Statewide Causes, Extend Suspension of State Gas Tax, Tour Flood-Damaged Communities
Kemp Announces New Distribution of GEER Funding in Response to COVID-19
Associated Press: Kemp directs up to $37M in federal cash for learning aid
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday designated up to $37.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to private groups and public agencies to help students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic.
Kemp directed $12 million to Boys & Girls Clubs statewide for tutoring and academic enrichment, on top of $15 million he directed to the groups earlier.
The governor is also sending $2 million to the Georgia Alliance of YWCAs. The groups will distributed materials to 11,000 students and offer programs including an electronic sports program that aims to help students catch up academically.
Georgia Continues to Fight Housing Insecurity
GPB: Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that his office will provide $62 million to help Georgia communities address homelessness and housing insecurity.
The governor’s office will award the funds to 20 organizations who applied via a competitive process. The funds will be used to build affordable housing, improve existing housing, and provide mental health services to people who are homeless.
“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Kemp. “Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.”
Governor Kemp Launches Public Safety Initiative
AJC: Kemp commits $100 million more in federal COVID-19 money to law enforcement
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that he is committing another $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money for grants to law enforcement agencies to address violent crime and offset staffing shortages.
“Public safety has always been my top priority, because every Georgian should feel safe in their own communities,” Kemp said in a statement announcing the grants.
In this case, the state will award up to $1.5 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to “address increased violent and community crimes as a result of the pandemic and to help offset a decrease in law enforcement staffing that occurred as local governments fought the effects and spread of COVID-19.”
Funds can be used to augment staffing, support violent crime reduction or community violence intervention programming, and invest in technology and equipment.
Kemp Extends Georgia Fuel Tax Suspension
Kemp has delayed the deadline to resume collecting motor fuel taxes further back since he signed an order in March to suspend gas tax collection when prices soared at record rates.
"With our nation experiencing 40-year high inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, and some of the highest gas prices ever, Democrats in D.C. continue to spend taxpayer money with no regard for the costs and its impact on hardworking families," Kemp said in a statement. "While these politicians continue to double down on bad policies, we are using the means available to us to provide much-needed relief to Georgians. As I've said since we first suspended the fuel tax back in March, we can't fix everything Washington has broken, but we can use the resources we have as a result of our responsible budgeting to keep more money in the pockets of hardworking Georgians."
$250M for Neighborhood-level Improvements Across Georgia
WABE: Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation
Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas.
The state says it will prefer overhauls of existing facilities because the money must be spent by Oct. 31, 2026. The state Office of Planning and Budget will begin accepting applications Thursday, with plans to decide which grants will be awarded in January.
Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
The state says encouraging physical activity and healthy eating improves health because parks and recreation facilities allow for socially distanced recreation despite COVID-19.
The First Family Travels to North Georgia to Lend a Hand to Those Affected by Flooding
