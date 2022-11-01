New Chicago Collection from dadada Baby brings art deco design to the nursery
New Chicago Collection from dadada Baby brings art deco design to the nursery!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you walk through Chicago’s classic neighborhoods, it’s like stepping back in time.
The geometric magic of art deco architecture makes it easy to imagine the festive gatherings, ornate fashion, and artistic flare of the 1920s. With their new Chicago Collection, dadada baby invites some of that same artistic sparkle into the nursery. Each piece in this brand-new collection is designed with modern lines, quality materials, and industry leading safety standards that make art deco design feel seamlessly at home in today’s family homes.
The Greenguard Gold Certified Chicago 3-in-1 Convertible Crib is made in Italy by artisans with nearly a century of experience in furniture craftsmanship. Bold circles and boho accents make this crib a true style chameleon, a statement piece that fits perfectly into each individual family’s unique style. Sturdy metal legs support a durable beechwood frame, and cylindrical slats provide baby-safe air circulation fit for a Windy City nursery.
When paired with the Chicago Dresser, the Chicago Crib becomes the foundation for a beautifully styled nursery. The 48” 3-drawer dresser is equipped with all the modern storage conveniences new parents need, from soft-close drawers to forged steel, anti-tip support. And with the addition of the removable changing tray, the Chicago Dresser doubles as a changing station - the perfect solution for small spaces with big style.
With every new collection, dadada Baby’s goal is to give new parents the stylish options they deserve, and the Chicago Collection does just that. These pieces feel at home in any room of the house and are destined to be as timeless as their art deco inspiration, helping families create new memories and moments for generations to come.
The Chicago Collection is available in stores and online. And just like the beautiful Chicago neighborhoods that inspired them, we anticipate these pieces will only get better with time.
About dadada Baby:
Dadada Baby believes that modern parents desire and deserve the opportunity to invest in furniture that aligns with their values. With over 80 years of experience in the furniture industry, dadada Baby cribs, dressers, and toddler products are crafted in Italy with all the beauty and care of classic Italian design, merged with a modern sensibility, baby-safe technology, and eco-awareness that make them the perfect timeless purchase for today’s parents and caretakers. In a culture becoming increasingly aware of the consequences of disposable, poorly constructed products, dadada Baby pieces provide an opportunity for families to make an eco-minded investment without compromising on style.
Products are available for order now online at a variety of independent retail establishments or visit www.dadadababy.com to find a retailer closest to you.
