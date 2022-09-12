Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: ECRM Event is the Place to Be for Health and Wellness Companies
NPI Represents Brands at ‘Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program’ This Week
Where else can a health and wellness brand have dozens of private one-on-one meetings with retail buyers from large and small chains in less than a week?”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International is once again representing health and wellness brands at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program” that begins today.
“ECRM is a great opportunity for product manufacturers to meet with buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the country,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We usually participate in at least two ECRM events every year.”
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.
Gould said retailers expected to participate in this week’s ECRM event include Amazon, Bi-Mart, CVS Health, Express Med, GNC, Kinney Drugs, Lewis Drug, Meijer, QVC, Rite Aid, Sam’s Club, Value Drug, Vitamin Shoppe, Vitamin World, and Walgreens.
“Where else can a health and wellness brand have dozens of private one-on-one meetings with retail buyers from large and small chains in less than a week,” Gould said. “We can promote our clients’ products directly to these companies.”
NPI has been sending a team to ECRM events for more than a decade.
Gould said he is excited about the health and wellness brands that NPI is representing this week at ECRM.
“We have fantastic products that retailers and consumers are going to want to know about,” he added.
NPI works with health and wellness brands that want to launch new products in the U.S. or expand their presence in the largest consumer market in the world.
“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which streamlines the product launch process,” Gould said. “We emphasize speed to market and cost-effectiveness.”
The “Evolution of Distribution” platform brings together all the professional services that a manufacturer needs to introduce their products to American consumers.
“We provide sales, marketing, and operational expertise to our clients,” Gould said. “We also have a food scientist to make sure labels meet FDA requirements.”
For more information, visit nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
