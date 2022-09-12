Indigenous Art & Culture Awareness Week - Sept 19-25, 2022

Indigenous Art & Culture Week Logo

Local organizations in the Heart of Georgian Bay have partnered together to present the inaugural Indigenous Art & Culture Awareness Week.

MIDLAND, ON, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week-long event will highlight Indigenous creators’ work through the mediums of dance, food, literature, music and visual arts & crafts. The week will also offer educational and workshop components. The event will kick off with a Monday morning Sunrise Ceremony (7:00am) at Neezhoday Park in Midland.

Events will be presented in various locations around the area from organizations including:

Culture Alliance in the Heart of Georgian Bay with Simcoe County:

September 24 (9am-4pm) – Foundations of Cultural Competency Workshop

This free workshop is the introductory foundation to an examination of First Nation/Aboriginal issues in Canada today. The main purpose is to provide participants with the tools they need to begin to establish healthy, viable relationships with First Nation/Aboriginal communities and clients. This training (reservation required) will be facilitated by Kelly Brownbill and will take place at the Wye Marsh.

Midland Cultural Centre (MCC):

Sept 20 & Sept 22 (4:30-6:30pm) – Acoustic Café w/ Shawn Corbiere- MCC Atrium

Shawn was born out of his creativity and First Nation Heritage. A Community member of M’Chigeeng First Nation, Shawn is the co-founder of the Juno nominated group No Reservations, he brings Indigenous knowledge to acoustic performances. Come join Shawn in his acoustic creations. The Acoustic Café will take place in the MCC’s Atrium where there will be coffee/tea, and food from Indigenous vendor Joseph Stup.

Sept 23rd, 8pm – DIGGING ROOTS

JUNO Award winning band Digging Roots takes you on a journey through tall grass, sweet waters and unconditional love in a joyous and powerful celebration of the new album Zhawenim. The 7-piece band presents a blues, soul and rock n’roll show that sizzles with ShoShona Kish’s dynamic and compelling vocals

and Raven Kanatakta's rock god riffs.

Sept 24th, 4pm – Artist Talk in the MCC Gallery of Indigenous Art with Clayton Samuel King

Visit the MCC Gallery of Indigenous Art to hear current exhibiting artist, Clayton Samuel King, answer questions about his art process and tell the tales that inspired this Exhibition. There will also be a Rotary Hall screening of the Short Film by Alec Jordan that accompanies the “Gaagige Bimaadiziwin Everlasting Life” exhibition. Feel free to visit this exhibition Mon to Fri 10am – 4pm, anytime before the end of September.

Midland Public Library - Author Visits (Call 705-526-4216 for more info):

Sept 20, 7pm – Sherry Lawson

Sherry Lawson is a citizen of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, the third child of an Ojibway father and an Algonkian mother. Her father was a Chief, Language Keeper, and noted rabble-rouser. Sherry grew up listening to the stories of her people from her father and paternal Grandmother. Known as a historian, author, public speaker and defender of the marginalized, Sherry has had an interesting and checkered work history. Author of three autobiographical books, Sherry has spoken to groups as diverse as university women to library executives to victim crisis workers. Sherry is known as a stellar volunteer throughout Simcoe County. She prefers to be known for her latest very important non-paying job as Grandmother (Nookomis). Free; drop-in.

Sept 22, 7pm (online) – Dr. Chantal Fiola

Chantal Fiola is Michif (Red River Métis) with family from St. Laurent, MB. She is the award-winning author of Rekindling the Sacred Fire: Métis Ancestry and Anishinaabe Spirituality, and Returning to Ceremony: Spirituality in Manitoba Métis Communities. Dr. Fiola specializes in the topics of Métis people, Indigenous gender, sexuality, spirituality, and sovereignty. Chantal is two-spirit, Midewiwin, a Sundancer, and lives with her wife and their daughter in Winnipeg. Register online to receive Zoom meeting information.

Sept 24 – 2pm – Joanne Robertson

Joanne Robertson Misko Anungo Kwe (Red Star Woman) is an Anishinaabe author, illustrator, and water protection activist. She’s the author of several award winning picture books. This visit will be great for kids and families! Free; drop-in. Our thanks to the Culture Alliance in the Heart of Georgian Bay for sponsoring this program.

Parks Canada

Sept 21 – 9am & 1pm - Guided Natural & Cultural History Hike - Georgian Bay Islands National Park/Beausoleil Island National Historic Site – Register Online

Come take a cultural walk on a landscape as old as time itself. Where Indigenous peoples walked and gathered medicines for thousands of years. Come join Shawn Corbiere on an interpretive cultural and natural history guided hike. Come learn local history and explore your inner nature.

Sept 23 - Flint Knapping with Traditional Knowledge Keeper: Shawn Corbiere 2-4pm - Neezhoday Park in Midland

Shawn will demonstrate the ancient art form with traditional tools and techniques. Shawn was born out of his creativity and Indigenous heritage. A community member of the M’Cheegeen First Nation, Shawn brings Indigenous ancient ingenuity to life.

Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives

September 21, 6 pm – What is Spirituality with Grandmother Trish

What is spirituality? Come and learn about First Nation Spirituality with Grandmother Elder Patricia Monague from Beausoleil First Nations. Event is free and will include refreshments.

September 21, 7 pm – GIIDWIN DRUMMERS

The GIIDWIN DRUMMERS will be performing songs and teachings on the hand drum at the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives following the spiritual workshop.

Sept 19 to Sept 24 - "Connecting with our Ancestors: A photo-voice project on returning to Drummond Island" exhibit - This project focuses on the descendants of the Drummond Islanders who were relocated to Penetanguishene, Ontario, Canada, from what is now Drummond Island in the United States, after Canada relinquished the Island.

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons - Sept 24 & Sept 25

Join Sainte-Marie among the Hurons at the culmination of this weeklong cultural awareness event. A host of activities will be occurring on the historic site, including drumming, cultural education demonstrations and historic interpretive activities. Community partners such as Parks Canada will �be on hand to provide Indigenous cultural awareness teachings and Indigenous artisans will also be onsite throughout the weekend showcasing their art and hand-crafted items for sale. Sainte-Marie among the Hurons will be open from 10am to 5pm, with programming running throughout the day.