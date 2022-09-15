TOMORROW RETAIL CONSULTING WELCOMES TOM LLOYD AS SENIOR CONSULTANT
Tom is an outstanding digital retail leader. He has worked on nearly every aspect of growing and optimizing digital retail businesses, bringing an exceptional level of insight to clients.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomorrow Retail Consulting announced today the appointment of Tom Lloyd as Senior Consultant. Most recently, Lloyd was Senior Director of Online Trading at Asda where he built the strategy behind Asda’s customer commitment and oversaw Asda’s unique relationships with over 50 global suppliers and vendors. A digital retail expert with unmatched industry expertise, Lloyd's nearly 20 years of digital experience will strengthen Tomorrow’s ability to apply real-world experience to drive meaningful change for the firm’s global clients.
— Jordan Berke, Founder & CEO
Tomorrow Retail Consulting was founded in 2019 by Jordan Berke, former Vice-President of e-Commerce for Walmart China. Since then, Berke and team have focused exclusively on digital retail – guiding digital growth strategies, channel development, omni assortments, and retail media monetization at some of the world’s largest retail brands. Tomorrow leverages its unparalleled level of experience in digital retail to maximize clients’ digital channel growth, optimize fulfillment, and monetize omnichannel platforms with a uniquely practical, proven approach.
“Tom is an outstanding digital retail leader. He has worked on nearly every aspect of growing and optimizing digital retail businesses, bringing an exceptional level of insight to clients. His experience leading growth in the UK – one of the world’s most competitive omnichannel markets – gives him a unique ability to help others improve upon their growth and profitability efforts,” said Jordan Berke, Founder and CEO, Tomorrow Retail Consulting. “We are thrilled to have him join our team as Tomorrow strives to become the world’s pre-eminent digital retail advisory firm.”
Lloyd began his career driving growth for pure play ecommerce businesses, working across digital marketing and digital merchandising. He then spent the next 10 years at Asda, one of the leading omnichannel grocers in the United Kingdom. Before managing the Online Trading Team, he led Asda’s Web Development Team in product development, technology, UX, and data analytics. His time at Asda included multiple firsts: a recommendations engine, a fully responsive website, and a recently-personalized ad-serving platform.
“What really excites me about Tomorrow is the opportunity to share experiences from my time in retail to help others on their journey toward the future of digital retail,” said Lloyd. “I want to be a part of what brings the industry to the next level by building a community of strong, forward-thinking digital retailers around the world."
Tomorrow's unique value proposition is their people: Lloyd joins Tomorrow’s elite team of experienced digital retail executives from Walmart, Target, Kroger and other successful omni brands.
ABOUT TOMORROW RETAIL CONSULTING
Tomorrow Retail Consulting was created in 2019 by Founder and CEO Jordan Berke’s inspiration that retailers globally needed guidance on how to turn their digital capabilities into a core advantage. After spending more than a decade launching and leading e-Commerce for Walmart in China where e-Commerce – and digital retail overall – was approximately five years ahead of most developed markets, Berke observed how Walmart and other retailers in China transitioned to a truly digital-first mindset – transforming stores from retail-only facilities to true omni-channel fulfillment centers. During his time with Walmart, Berke and team helped bring digital innovation into the physical store experience, through mobile checkout and personalized in-store digital platforms. They opened dark stores across the country and scaled rapid <1 hour delivery while most retailers were in the early stages of their omni evolution.
Knowing the retail world outside of China was ready to focus on digital, Berke launched Tomorrow Retail Consulting, a firm dedicated to making digital a core advantage for retailers around the world. Tomorrow Retail Consulting is based in Hong Kong with teams in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China. For more information, please visit https://tomorrowretail.com/.
Angeline Boyes
Tomorrow Retail Consulting
angeline@tomorrowretail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn