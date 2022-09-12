Venice Music Launches Self-Serve Artist and Distribution Services
Venice Music is giving independent artists access to the tools, network and knowledge they need to be successful.
The company seeks to empower independent artists through industry tools, knowledge, and network.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the music industry shifts towards an era of independence, Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo’s Venice Music Collective is helping revolutionize what it takes for musicians, managers, and indie labels to reach success on their terms. Today, Venice Music is opening its platform to a larger global audience through consumer-accessible subscription services.
Since its launch in 2021, Venice has created a thriving ecosystem where independent musicians, labels, and managers can access all-in-one distribution, sync opportunities, global marketing, Web3 advisory, playlisting and more. Before today, access to Venice was once only accessible via exclusive invite or by purchasing a founding membership pass. Venice now wants to expand its global community through the following three subscription plans:
Essentials Plan ($60/annually):
• Access to Venice’s distribution service featuring unlimited distribution, royalty payment management, performance monitoring, and analytics, and
• Access to Venice’s private community Discord channel
• Professional support from experienced record label ops team
Professional Plan ($500/annually):
• All Essentials Plan benefits
• Access to Venice House featuring recording studios, equipment, and more
• Access to sync submissions and marketing and playlist strategies
• Access to exclusive networking and social events, offer hours, educational content, and seminars
• Partner discounts from Soho House, Waves Audio, and more
Premium Services (Invite-Only):
• All Essentials and Professional Plan benefits
• Dedicated artist services team
• Music video distribution
• Dedicated sync team across all mediums
Venice is dedicated to supplying musicians with a premium distribution tool, allowing unlimited releases to all major DSPs, detailed performance analytics, seamless payments, and more. Additionally, Venice equips members with vital industry tools, knowledge, and a supportive community they need to thrive and grow within their careers.
“Our goal has been to help independent artists succeed on par with major label counterparts,” said Founder Troy Carter. “To sustain that success, artists need to feel educated, informed, and supported. Over the last 18 months, we’ve attracted high-quality partners and have begun to make a real impact in the independent community.”
Venice Music’s official subscription-based membership launch will commence with seven days of digital programming from September 12 to September 18, 2022. Programming will consist of live discussions with music industry professionals. In-person events will follow for the remainder of 2022, which includes community meet-ups, networking events, live showcases with performances by Venice members, a Web3 summit, and more.
"Venice is reimagining independence for the future forward music entrepreneur while bringing along a passionate, global community,” says Co-Founder and President Suzy Ryoo. “We are ready to power independent ventures for artists, managers, and creative executives for the next decade and beyond.”
You can stay up-to-date with the Venice community and upcoming events on the Venice Instagram, Twitter, or website.
Venice Music PR
Venice Music
press@venicemusic.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other