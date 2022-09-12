Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 483 Jobs

Road Closed (Flooding) - on SR-317/Rainbow Canyon Rd in both directions between US-93 and Clover St. in Caliente, Lincoln County Nevada. Use caution around this area.

Road Closed (Flooding) - on SR-773 in both directions between US-6 and SR-264 in Esmeralda County Nevada. If possible, use other routes.

Roadwork - on US-95 in both directions between I-15 and Eastern Ave in Las Vegas, Clark County Nevada. Lanes reduced to two until late December 2022 for road improvements. Use caution around this area and expect delays.