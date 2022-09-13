The 2022 China Egg Industry Summit: Moving Forward Together
China's diverse egg industry gathers at the 2022 China Egg Industry Summit.XUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 800 live delegates arrived in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, to represent China's diverse egg industry at the 2022 China Egg Industry Summit. The Beijing Egg Industry Association and its partners hosted the conference, which was streamed to over 600,000 online viewers from September 6-8.
“China is the world's largest egg producer, delivering more than 30 million tons of eggs each year,” said Mr. Chen Baojiang, Director of the Ministry of Agriculture's Laboratory of Broilers and Layers Breeding Facility Engineering, introduced at the event. “The Summit has evolved into a platform for all stakeholders in China’s egg business to gather, find resources, and exchange ideas. It brings together all businesses in the sector, linking supply and demand and brainstorming new ideas to push the industry forward," said Mr. Wang Zhongqiang, Secretary General of the Beijing Egg Industry Association.
During the Summit, China's first large-scale cage-free egg production book, The Cage Free Egg Producers' Guide, was released by Lever China, a Shanghai-based consultancy. The book, published by state-affiliated China Agricultural Press, serves as an essential guide and a major step forward in cage-free egg production methods offering technical guidance and first-hand experiences of top cage-free egg production experts in China.
By the end of 2021, more than 2,000 companies worldwide have committed to using 100% cage-free eggs, with more than 80 of these companies operating in China, including Starbucks, Nestle, Burger King, Marriott Hotels and others.
"Egg products in China have become more diversified, higher in quality, and producers are embracing new housing ideas to differentiate themselves from the competition," said Wang.
CP, Deqingyuan, Jinlong, Pengchang, Lukou, Fengji, and Ovodan were among the important industry leaders who discussed thoughts and perspectives on state policy, production capacity, breeding, animal health, and marketing strategy during the three-day event. The conference was a huge step forward, according to delegates, who also concluded that the industry might succeed even more with improved collaboration and communication.
"As one of the leading egg production provinces in China, Jiangsu has 180 million hens that produce 1.9 to 2.1 million tons of eggs annually," said Mr. Chen Min, President of Jiangsu Egg Association and CEO of Tian Cheng Group.
Jiangsu's egg sector has benefited greatly from government support. "The egg business and farms in Xuzhou, Yancheng, and Nantong thrive mostly because of local government support," said Mr. Tong Haibning, Chief Specialist of Technology for Hens in Jiangsu. "The province counts over 10 million laying hens, supported by one innovation hub, 7 RD centers, 15 best practice farms with 90 sites."
Mr. Zhou Wei, Director of Xuzhou Agricultural Bureau, added: "As one of the main egg distribution and production centers in Jiangsu, Xuzhou produces about 300 thousand tons of eggs every year. Looking forward, Xuzhou will focus more on producing quality eggs by strengthening the regulations and services to reduce the use of antibiotics and become more 'green.’”
2022 marks the fourth China Egg Industry Summit. Led by The Beijing Egg Industry Association, the Summit's co-hosts include the Laboratory of Broilers and Layers Breeding Facility Engineering under the Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Products Market Research Center in China Agricultural University, Agricultural Products Marketing Center of China State Farming Group Co. LTD, College of Animal Science and Technology in the Agricultural University of Hebei, Shoudu Society of Health Nutrition and Food, and Jiangsu Layer and Egg Processing Association of Technology, Quality, and Safety.
