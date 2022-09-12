Việt Nam treasures relations with Japan: Party official

VIETNAM, September 12 - TOKYO — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, paid a working visit to Japan from September 9-12.

During her stay, Mai, who is also President of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, met with Japanese President of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji, Chairman of the Japan - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Toshihiro Nikai, and Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor to the alliance.

The delegation also visited Hokkaido prefecture where over 10,000 Vietnamese people are living and working, attended the Vietnam Festival in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, and met the prefecture’s Governor Naomichi Suzuki.

During the meetings, Mai affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to its relations with Japan, and its wish to deepen the bilateral relations, for the common interests of the two countries' people, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

She proposed the Japanese leaders and officials support both sides’ efforts to strengthen political ties, promote relations between the two parliaments, and boost cooperation in economy, trade, human resources, labour, hi-tech agriculture and health, and pay more attention to the Vietnamese community in the country.

The hosts affirmed that Việt Nam was an important partner of Japan and agreed with measures to promote the bilateral ties proposed by the Vietnamese side.

The Japanese side also made several cooperation initiatives such as assisting Việt Nam in the fields of agriculture and health, while stressing the importance of collaboration in human resources training.

They said that they would organise delegations to visit Việt Nam to further develop their bilateral ties, especially when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023. — VNA/VNS