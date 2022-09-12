PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2022 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA TRANSCRIPT INTERVIEW WITH SENATE BEAT ON THE UPCOMING HEARING RE KIDNAPPINGS

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 Sen. Dela Rosa: Just this morning, Senate Resolutions No. 194, authored by Sen. JV Ejercito and Senate Resolution No. 195 authored by Sen. Grace Poe and Senate Resolution No. 185 by Sen. Imee Marcos were filed today. This pertains to the reports on kidnappings and killings na nangyayari ngayon dito sa ating bansa. And expectedly, these will be referred to my committee this afternoon in the plenary and give it the 3-day rule, we can make the hearing at the shortest time between now and the proposed hearing, maybe Thursday. Kung hindi kakayaning Thursday then baka Monday next week. But kung kakayanin nitong Thursday, titignan natin. Depende 'yan sa ating mga resource persons na iimbitahan kung kaya nilang dumalo. But then, of course, I am entertaining the idea that we are going to have it siguro Thursday. Depende pa. Depende pa. R: This Thursday, Sir? Sen. Dela Rosa: Itong Thursday na ito. R: Given the availability of the resource person? Sen. Dela Rosa: Oo. R: Sir, how important is this investigation, Sir? Sen. Dela Rosa: Well, for our law enforcement to shed light in all these videos circulating at saka 'yung mga reports coming from sources regarding kidnappings and killings, so for them to shed light and para malaman natin kung ito ba'y totoo o hindi. Ito ba'y nangyayari dito o hindi then maraming, maraming tanong na dapat masagot nila. R: Sir, would you encourage transparency sa mga report ng PNP kasi parang now pinalalabas nila na wala naman daw increase and crimes? Sen. Dela Rosa: Well, they have to be transparent. For them to be credible, first, they have to be transparent. And 'yung reports naman as I have said, during the hearing 'no, 'yung reports naman are public documents. Spot reports are public documents so it should not be kept from the public. It has to be, the public should be informed lalong-lalo na if this pertains to crimes, this pertains to the public order, dangerous drugs, the public should be aware of these. Hindi natin ito pwedeng itago. Dapat malaman nila ito. R: Sir. Ano po 'yung mga, I'm sure may sources din kayo within the PNP and other security ***. Sir, ano 'yung mga nakukuha niyong feedback so far? May semblance of truth ba 'tong mga reports na 'to or parang tsismis or *** 3:40 videos? Sen. Dela Rosa: Conflicting ang reports, conflicting feedbacks ang natatanggap natin. Kaya in order to clear everything, we have to conduct a hearing. Para doon ay officially, malalahad nila ang mga totoong datos at totoong mga impormasyon na kinakailangan natin for the people to be aware of what is going around, what is going on as far as public order is concerned in this country. R: 'Yun lang po. Sen. Dela Rosa: Okay. ___________________________ Video link: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialPageofRonaldBatoDelaRosa/videos/1057743364880511