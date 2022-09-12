PRIB: Senators hail PH Tennis sensation Alex Eala's historic US Open Grand Slam win

PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2022 Senators hail PH Tennis sensation Alex Eala's historic US Open Grand Slam win The Senate has lauded the victory of Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra "Alex" Eala in the US Open girls singles competition, the first Filipino to win a tennis Grand Slam singles title. In a unanimous vote, the Senate on Monday, September 12, 2022, adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 199, in consideration of proposed SRNs 201 and 202, commending and congratulating Eala for winning the 2022 girls' junior grand slam singles crown of the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York City, USA last September 10, 2022 (September 11, 2022, Manila time). Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, sponsor of the measure, hailed Eala's display of masterful performance when she trounced World No. 3 and reigning junior French Open champion Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic to capture the country's first grand slam win. "Mr. President, Alex's very young age speaks volumes about the power of our young athletes, given the necessary support and assistance they need," Villanueva said. "Have we ever realized, Mr. President, how many Alex Ealas we can produce by reaching out to more aspiring young Filipino athletes who lack the means to support themselves? Alex awakens our awareness, and we should keep that awareness alive," he added. For his part, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri said Eala's victory should inspire all our athletes. Senators Nancy S. Binay, Christopher "Bong" Go, Jinggoy Estrada, Pia Cayetano, Sonny Angara, also extolled the newly crowned US Open girls singles champion during the plenary session. Born in Quezon City to spouses Michael Eala and 1985 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Rizza Maniego, Eala took up tennis as a youngster and began competing in tournaments. Eala used her immense talent and potential to snag a golden ticket to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain. In 2019, at just 14 years old, Alex Eala made her junior debut at the US Open and reached the second round of the tennis competition. The following year, Eala won a junior Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open, alongside partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho. In 2021, Eala won another junior Gland Slam doubles title at the French Open, this time with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva. During the 2022 US Open girls singles championship, Eala found herself slaying one tennis giant after another as she routed higher seeded opponents like No.8 seed Taylah Preston from Canada, and No. 9 seed Victoria Mboko from Canada in the semifinals before for demolishing World No. 3 Havlickova in the US Open finals. "Her triumph in the 2022 US Open is a result of her hard work, discipline, dedication, and perseverance, and as she perfectly puts it in her victory speech, her championship is one that she wholeheartedly won, not just for herself but for the future of Philippine tennis, and one that represents not just her victory, but of the Filipino people as a whole," the resolution read. "The Philippine Senate finds it fitting to pay tribute to outstanding Filipinos for their remarkable contribution, which gained international recognition, thereby bringing glory and honor to our country," it added.