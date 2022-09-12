Route 2031 Lincoln Way Drilling Operations Tuesday in White Oak Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2031 (Lincoln Way) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday, September 13 weather permitting.

Drilling operations on Lincoln Way will occur between Jacks Run Road and Oakview Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur as crews conduct drilling operations.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





